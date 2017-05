Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cubs Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins shares the story behind raising a World Series banner at Wrigley Field, breaks down the Cubs slower-than-expected start, and explains what it would take to get Sammy Sosa back with the organization.

