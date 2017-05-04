× Cubs Game Notes For Thursday vs. Philadelphia

*The Philadelphia Phillies are scoring about one more run per game in 2017 than they did a season ago (3.77 to 4.76). The Phils have also enjoyed an 11-point increase in team batting average (.240 to .251), fifth largest in MLB.

*The first inning has been great for the Phillies in 2017 (scored 28 runs – tied for most in baseball), and not so much for Cubs pitching (allowed 35 runs – most in baseball).

*The Cubs bullpen is allowing a MLB-stingiest .182 batting average.

*In his three starts in 2017, Zach Eflin has not given up a run in the second through sixth innings.