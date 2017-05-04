Chris Hine discusses the fallout from the Blackhawks’ quick playoff exit on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Two weeks removed and it's still a bit of a shock.

The Blackhawks, the Western Conference's best team in the regular season, were blasted out of the playoffs by a faster and more determined Predators in four-straight games.

It was the first time the Blackhawks have been swept in a playoff series since 1993 and had general manager Stan Bowman "angry" in his postseason news conference.

So what changes might be on the way? Is there a rift building between Bowman and Quenneville again?

Chris Hine of the Chicago Tribune discussed that with Josh Frydman on Thursday's Sports Feed as they looked ahead to possible changes the team might make over the next few months. They also discussed Chris' recent story on Jay Cutler and his move to Nashville on the program.

Watch Chris' segments on the show by clicking on the video above or below.