Bears sign former Chiefs defensive lineman Jaye Howard

LAKE FOREST – Despite a few holes on the defense, the Bears only used one of their five draft picks to address the issue.

Apparently, Bears GM Ryan Pace knew there were still a few moves to be made through free agency to shore up the team’s defensive needs.

The Bears signed former Chiefs defensive lineman Jaye Howard to a one-year deal Thursday.

Howard managed just one sack last season in Kansas City, where his year was cut short due to a hip flexor problem.

However, the year prior, Howard was considered one of the most coveted free agents in league after racking up 5.5 sacks and 57 tackles in 16 games.

Bears Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long pleaded with the organization to sign Howard when he was in town this week.

Just met Jaye Howard. He's as scary in person as he is on film. Bears fans, I don't know his twitter but dude shouldn't leave the city! — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) May 3, 2017

It remains to be seen how fans will react, but Long seems pretty excited about the signing.