18-year-old Indiana girl graduates college before getting high school diploma

GARY, Ind. — An 18-year-old girl from Indiana is already set to graduate college — even before she gets her high school diploma!

To earn her degree, Raven Osborne took online classes, attended year-round community college, and completed two years at Purdue University Northwest. She will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in early childhood education, USA Today reports.

Osborne is also the first student in 21st Century Charter School’s history to earn a bachelor’s degree while still enrolled. She will receive her high school diploma on May 22.

Osborne cites her mother and teachers as key motivators. She says the workload still proved to be challenging, especially since she was diagnosed with a learning disability at an early age.

My mother always told me I could do whatever I wanted to do in life,” she told the the Northwest Indiana Times last year.

“She not only is academically gifted, but has demonstrated amazing intellectual maturity in her pursuit of a baccalaureate degree at Purdue Northwest,” Purdue Northwest spokesman Wes Lukoshus told the Times.

Instead of paying to attend a college, Osborne will receive more than $30,000 a year to teach.

She will return to her high school to begin her career.

