Rizzo’s cereal is back with a championship edition

CHICAGO — It may not be the cover of the Wheaties box but it’s still a big deal.

Cubs fans can start their day with a big bowl of Anthony Rizzo again.

Rizzo unveiled his “RizzO’s” cereal last year before the Cubs won the World Series.

The cereal is back and packaged in a championship edition 14-ounce collector’s box with the All-Star fist baseman featured on the cover.

RizzO’s are a honey-nut toasted oat cereal. It’s sold only at Jewel and online at PLBsports.com