ST LOUIS — There are reports of shots fired on the campus of Saint Louis University, in St. Louis.

Students have been urged to “shelter in place.”

Shots fired out side Marchetti East shelter in place — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) May 3, 2017

Before the reports of the gunfire, the university tweeted out a warning to students saying a man in a black hoodies was in a campus building and may have a gun.

A man wearing a black hoodie and who may have a hand gun is in Spring Hall. All are advised to stay clear of Spring Hall. — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) May 3, 2017

So far, no injuries have been reported in that location.

Students living in Spring Hall are being relocated to Simon Rec. No injuries have been reported. — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) May 3, 2017

This is a developing story.  Check back for details.