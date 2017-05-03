Officers wounded in shooting released from hospital; 3 in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Less than 24 hours after they were wounded in a shooting, two Chicago police officers have have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Three persons of interest are in custody.

The officers were shot Tuesday night at 43rd and Ashland as they were working a follow up investigation to a previous incident.

The officers were inside an unmarked gray van when two cars pulled up and started firing. The officers were able to return fire.

One officer was shot in the back. The second was shot in the arm and hip.

They were both were wearing their protective vests at the time.

They are assigned to the 9th District based in the Bridgeport neighborhood. In the aftermath of the shootings, upwards to 100 officers saturated the area searching for suspects and weapons. Two weapons were recovered including a high powered AR-15.

Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel visited the hospital last night. He spoke to the officers and their families but did not address the media.

A spokesman for Emanuel said the mayor thought It was best to leave that to his superintendent.