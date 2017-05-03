× Obamas return to Chicago, will reveal plans for presidential center

CHICAGO — Michelle Obama will join former President Obama when he returns to Chicago later today.

It’s her first trip back to Chicago since leaving the White House.

Mister Obama will moderate a round-table discussion on the future of the Obama Presidential Center at the South Shore cultural center.

A 3-D model of the design is expected to be displayed.

The Obama’s will also attend an event at the Chicago Club.