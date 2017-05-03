Obama Foundation taking song suggestions for Chicago Spotify playlist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- While President Obama was in office, he was known for making some pretty extensive playlists that he shared on Spotify.

His foundation is following in his shoes. They've compiled a playlist for Chicago.

Its "Hometown" playlist features 18 tracks, including pieces from Kanye West, Tom Waits and Common. Listed below the playlist are song descriptions that detail its influence on the artist, the city, and the president.

The foundation is also taking suggestions from the public about songs that should be added. Visit the website to get in on the fun.