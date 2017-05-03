Midday Fix: Time saving makeup products/tips for busy moms from Jenny Patinkin

Jenny Patinkin

www.jennypatinkin.com

To purchase a copy of the book:

Lazy Perfection, The Art of Looking Great Without Really Trying

The Products:

Concealer –

Wander Beauty Dualiste Matte and Illuminating Concealer, available from Sephora

Concealer can absolutely be used to cover dark circles and blemishes, but it can also be used to smooth over enlarged pores, highlight the cheeks, brighten and lift the eyes and eyebrows, turn the corners of the mouth up and make indented areas around the mouth and under the eyes look fuller and less pronounced.

Taupe Eyeliner Pencil –

Mineral Fusion Eyeliner Pencil in Rough, available from Whole Foods

Taupe eyeliner is the ultimate no-makeup-makeup multi-tasker. First of all, it’s a subtle way to make the eyes pop and to define their shape, but because the color is so subtle, it doesn’t require any precision in the application – which is great news because precision is the enemy of Lazy Perfection. Plus, using taupe liner under the eyes makes them look more polished, and it can double as a brow pencil to get a little bit more of a tailored look to the brows.

Balm –

Aquaphor, available from Walgreen’s

Yes, Aquapor is amazing for healing cuts and scrapes and dry skin, but it’s also a very handy cosmetic. You can use it to add a little sheen to your lips, to add a little pop of reflection and radiance to the tops of the cheeks, and even to get the look of glossy eyelids, which is one of the hottest makeup trends this season. I also use it to smooth fly away hairs and soften rough cuticles.

Cheeks –

Juice Beauty Phyto-pigments Cream Blush, available from Ulta

A multi-use for lips, cheeks and eyes is the fastest way to pull your look together, especially when it’s in a cream formulation that can be dabbed right onto the skin and then blended with your fingers. Plus, a monochromatic look – meaning the same color on lips, cheeks and eyes, always looks very sophisticated and chic

Mascara/Liner –

It Cosmetics Tightline 3-in-1, available from Ulta

Long dark lashes make the eyes look bigger, brighter and more awake – even if you’re totally sleep deprived – and this mascara just takes it a few steps further. First of all, it has a lash primer built right into the formula so your lashes will be conditioned and nourished so they’ll be healthier and grow better, plus it has a dark, right lengthening formula, and finally, the coolest part, it has a super skinny applicator that presses the pigment in between the roots of each lash, making it look like you applied eyeliner, and making your eyes look more defined and bright.