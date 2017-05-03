× May 3, 2017 – Frosty start to the day over much of the Chicago area

With the center of cool, high pressure directly overhead the Chicago area experienced clear skies and light winds overnight – the perfect setup for maximum ground level heat loss. Temperatures roped into the 30s at all area airport locations with the lowest reading 30 degrees at Freeport with Waukegan and Joliet close behind at 31 degrees. Chicago’s official temperature recorded at the O’Hare observation site dipped to 35 degrees. Temperatures at these airport sites are recorded at about 5 feet above the ground, with actual temperatures at ground level sometimes several degrees colder.

Following is a listing of low temperatures this morning area airport locations:

Location/low temperature

Freeport…..30

Joliet…..31

Waukegan…..31

Rochelle…..32

Lansing…..32

West Chicago/DuPage…..32

Sterling….32

Aurora/Sugar Grove…..33

Rockford…..33

Kankakee…..33

Romeoville/Lewis…..34

Peru/Ottawa…..35

DeKalb…..35

Pontiac…..35

O’Hare…..35

Palwaukee/Wheeling…..35

Morris…..36

Midway…..38

Indiana:

Valparaiso….34

Rensselaer…..34

Gary…..36

Wisconsin:

Janesville…..32

Milwaukee….33

Racine…..33

Kenosha…..33

Burlington…..34