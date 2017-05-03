× Manhunt continues for suspects in CPD officers shooting

CHICAGO – Three people are being questioned after two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded on the South Side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near 43rd and Ashland. In the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

One officer was shot in the back, the second shot in the arm and hip. The two tactical officers from the 9th district were in plain clothes at the time working on a follow up investigation, when two cars pulled up along side those officers in their vehicle and started recklessly firing shots at them.

The officers were in an unmarked vehicle so it’s unclear whether or not the shooters knew their victims were police officers.

A spokesperson for the police department say both officers were taken to the hospital in serious condition and have since improved.They are stable at the hospital.

The manhunt continues for the suspects on ground and in air as police have sent up helicopters.

Supt. Eddie Johnson said that two high-powered weapons have been recovered.