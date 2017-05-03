Man credited with rescuing family from Bartlett home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A house fire that damaged a home in the northwest suburbs could have been much worse, if not for the efforts of a man living in the home.

Anthony Giannoe, 19, is credited with pulling his mother and little brother out, as the fire quickly spread.

The fire broke out around 5:30 am Sunday in an upstairs bedroom as everyone was asleep.

Giannoe's mother and 11-year-old brother had fallen asleep with his mother on the couch downstairs.

Gainnoe says he heard the smoke detectors and the family's three dogs barking and opened his door to a wall of fire.

He found his mother on the stairs and carried her out while his younger brother clung to his shirt.

No one was seriously hurt, but the house suffered extensive damage and the family is staying in a hotel for now.

The family says a chick incubator light may be to blame to the fire.

The Bartlett Fire Dept. is investigating the cause.