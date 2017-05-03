Lunchbreak: Charred herb salsa, prepared by Rachael Jones, Locavore Farms

Rachael Jones

Locavore Farm

www.locavorefarm.com/home.html

Event:

Dine on the Land

May 20

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

16146 East County Line Road

Grant Park

For tickets:

events.sparxo.com/

Charred Herb Salsa

Herb Basting Liquid

2 lemons

2 cups dry white wine

2 cups extra virgin oil

Directions:

Remove the zest from the lemons in large strips and set aside. Cut the lemons in half and squeeze the juice into a large bowl. Add the white wine and olive oil and toss in the squeezed-out lemon halves.

First Herb Bundle

1 large bunch flat-leaf parsley

1 large bunch thyme

1 large bunch oregano

1 large bunch of cilantro

1 bunch scallions

3 garlic cloves

Directions:

Tie the parsley, thyme, oregano, cilantro, and scallions together with kitchen string. Tuck the strips of lemon zest and the garlic inside.

Second Herb Bundle

Ingredients:

1 bunch basil

1 bunch mint

1 bunch garlic scapes (you can also use young leeks, green garlic stalks, or garlic chives)

Directions:

Tie the basil, mint, and garlic scapes together.

Put the herb bundles in grill baskets and set them on the grill. When they are slightly charred, remove the bundles and dunk them thoroughly in the basting liquid, then return them to the grill on the other side. Reserve the basting liquid for the salsa.

When the herbs are half charred on both sides, transfer them to a large chopping board. Trim off any tough stems and chop all the herbs together.

Salsa

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, leaves removed and chopped

2 chile peppers (heat level to taste), seeded and minced, or more if desired.

1 cup red wine vinegar, or to taste

1 cup extra virgin oil, or to taste

coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

crushed red pepper flakes

Directions:

Add the chopped fresh parsley and chile peppers and mix well, then stir it all into the remaining basting liquid. Add the vinegar and olive oil. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes to taste.