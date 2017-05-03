Fun with Jeremy Piven, home to honor his mom Joyce and her work at Piven Theatre Workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- You know him as the hot shot hollywood agent, Ari Gold, on "Entourage" that won him three straight Emmy Awards.

Or as Mr. Selfridge in the British drama.

But Jeremy insists that he is a normal guy with a humble upbringing.

Jeremy joined WGN Morning News Wednesday morning to talk about the start of his career and his passion for music.

The Evanston native got his acting start at the famous Piven Theatre Workshop, run by his parents. The anniversary gala he is planning will honor his legendary mother, Joyce Piven.

Along the way, Jeremy developed another passion for music and eventually became a drummer in his own band, Bad Decisions.

Piven Theatre celebrates 45 years with "Once Upon A Stage" Anniversary Gala Saturday, May 6. For tickets, visit piventheatre.org or call 847.866.8049.