Early Morning Hero: James Hill

One of our April Early Morning Heroes, James Hill, is the crossing guard for Belmont Cragin Elementary School. Rain, snow or shine, Hill welcomes the students with a big smile and good attitude to start and end their day. We surprised him one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.
