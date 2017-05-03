WATCH LIVE: Chicago Bulls end of season news conference

Early Morning Hero: James Hill

Posted 9:45 AM, May 3, 2017, by

One of our April Early Morning Heroes, James Hill, is the crossing guard for Belmont Cragin Elementary School. Rain, snow or shine, Hill welcomes the students with a big smile and good attitude to start and end their day. We surprised him one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.