Dozens of dogs removed from ‘filthy’ conditions in Indiana home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN POINT, Ind. -- Close to 70 dogs were removed from a home near Crown Point, Indiana Wednesday afternoon

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says the dogs were living in filthy conditions.

The sheriff tells the Chicago Tribune his department had gotten complaints about the conditions of the dogs from neighbors. He also says the smell of urine and feces were overwhelming and deputies and vet workers had to use masks so they wound not be overwhelmed by the smell.

Of the 68 dogs removed, some reportedly have respiratory problems but all appeared well fed.

Friends of the family say it’s a misunderstanding and the dogs are in good shape and are pets, not part of a breeding operation.

But deputies say the condition in the barn where the dogs were being kept was filthy.

The animals are being checked out at a shelter and some will go to foster families for the time being.

As of Wednesday night, there were no charges.