‘Criminal Minds’ star Joe Mantegna on Cubs, music and Chicago naming a street for him

CHICAGO -- Joe Mantegna is a household name, thanks to roles in long-running shows like "Criminal Minds" and "The Simpsons." His greatest acting work is perhaps from 1994 as the villain Eddie in "Baby's Day Out," written by John Hughes.

And his roots in Chicago are deep, beginning with music and theatre here. Mantegna joined WGN Morning News to talk about all the things that make him a true Chicagoan.

For one, he loves music. Joe says he fell in love after attending his first concert at 14. He saw the band, Chicago. Joe then created his own 'Beatles-like' band in hopes of emulating musicians he admired.

Not to mention, he is a huge Cubs fan.

He's also a graduate of Morton East in Cicero, and he's back in town, for the honor of having a street named after him in Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Park's River Shannon Pub circulated a petition to give Joe the honor.

The actor was a regular at the historic pub and even lived in an apartment above the bar.

The area from the Southeast corner of North Hudson and West Armitage Ave. will be known as 'Honorary Joe Mantegna Way'.

Mantegna will be the last living person to get a street designation in Chicago. the guidelines for the honor are changing later this year.

The Joe Mantegna Street Dedication is Wednesday from 4-7p.m. It's at the corner of Hudson and Armitage, where the River Shannon is.

They're donating 100 percent of drink sales to Easter Seals.