Chris Bleck talks about the Bulls as they head to the offseason on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Same old, same old.

That's about all you can say when it comes to the Bulls after listening to their end of season news conference on Wednesday. Whether they like it or not, executive vice president John Paxson and General Manager Gar Forman are proceeding with the same coach and likely a similar roster in 2017-2018.

Nothing like a 41-41 team returning again to similar expectations.

Chris Bleck of ESPN Radio Chicago appeared on Sports Feed Wednesday to discuss the lack of moves the Bulls appear to be making after a first round exit in the playoffs. He also discussed the possibility of the Bulls parting ways with star Jimmy Butler in a trade that could boost a potential rebuild with Josh Frydman.

