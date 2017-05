× Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

With another spring storm expected to dump another 1 to 2-inches of rain over the area south of Interstate-80 Thursday, rivers swollen or in flood in that part of the Chicago area will probably see rises and extended periods of flood in the wake of Thursday’s rains. From Chicago north, rivers should level-off, if they have not already done so, and gradually fall below flood in the coming days. The only river still in Moderate Flood is the segment of the Kankakee River at Shelby, Indiana affecting Lake and Newton Counties. Flood Advisories are for Rivers near bankfull, but not expected to flood.

Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages earlier today with the Flood Forecast.