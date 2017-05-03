Animal sanctuary euthanizes 11 big cats, bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wildlife sanctuary in Colorado put down 11 of its biggest animals last week because local lawmakers refused to relocate them.

The operators of the Lions Gate sanctuary, 60 miles southeast of Denver, say the land has become unsafe in the wake of a couple of major floods.

They asked for permission to find new homes for three lions, three tigers and five bears; but Elbert County commissioners say all of the proposed resettlement areas are too close to population centers.

So the animals were euthanized.

The owners say the commissioners were unfairly swayed by emotion-driven appeals from people who didn’t want the animals resettled near them.

They say, with no other options for their animals, they had to put them down.