8 students in Broadview hospitalized after complaining of asthma-like symptoms

BROADVIEW, Ill. — Eight students at a Broadview school were hospitalized after complaining of asthma-like symptoms.

Police and fire departments responded to Lindop Elementary School, 2400 18th Ave., at about 11 a.m. Wednesday

The students were taken to the hospital and released to their parents.

Authorities say air quality tests were taken and no issues were found.

No other students or staff have reported being sick. School has since resumed.

Lindop services students from Pre-K through 8th grade.

This letter from Lindop Supt. Dr. Janiece Jackson was posted to the school’s website:

I write with information regarding events that occurred this morning at the District. First and foremost, please know that students and staff are safe and there is no ongoing health concern. Earlier this morning, the District learned that a handful of students in one class felt ill. Because of student confidentiality, that is all I am able to share at this time. The District took swift and immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of the student body by contacting emergency services. The Broadview Police and Fire Department arrived at the District and after investigating the matter, and conducting an air quality test, determined that the incident was not related to an environmental issue, and had no concerns with the District’s facilities. No additional students and no staff have reported feeling ill. The District is continuing with normal operations for the remainder of the day. I will keep you informed of any developments. Please feel free to contact me with any questions. Thank You Dr. Janiece Jackson Lindop Superintendent