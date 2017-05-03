60-year-old man shot during robbery attempt in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Seeley.

Chicago police say two suspects attempted to rob the man at his residence when one shot him in the stomach.

Both suspects fled the scene without taking any of his belongings.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Christ Hospital.

Police have not yet made any arrests. Area South detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.