2 Ohio men charged in case of missing Indiana girl

Two men from Cincinnati are facing charges in the case of a missing teenager from northwest Indiana.

25-year-old Eric Ho is charged with one count of rape. 27-year-old Bryan Otero is also charged with one count of complicity to rape.

A third man was taken into custody in Kansas.

The 14-year-old girl was found safe in an apartment just outside Cincinnati, Ohio yesterday.

Investigators say the man arrested in Kansas, drove the girl to the apartment, and then went back to Kansas.

Authorities said she met that man on a messaging app.