World Series trophy reportedly damaged in Boston

The World Series trophy may be headed to the DL.

The Boston Globe reports the trophy was damaged over the weekend at a concert in Boston.

The newspaper reports “drunken fans” handled the Commissioner’s Trophy during the concert – which featured Eddie Vedder and Cubs GM Theo Epstein.

The Globe reports:

We’re told that at least a few of the flags on the Cubs trophy snapped off while it was making its way through the crowd.

The Globe goes on to say, “The pieces were later retrieved and the trophy was ‘repaired’ in time to be displayed alongside the Red Sox trophy at Sunday’s primetime Cubs-Sox game at Fenway.”