White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Kansas City

*For the second straight season, the Chicago White Sox finished the month of April with a winning record and a staff ERA under 3.20.

*The ChiSox have not won a season series over the Royals since 2010 (10-8). They went 116-69 (.627) versus the Royals from 2001 to 2010, but from 2011 through ’16, the South Siders were 40-72 (.357) against KC.

*The Royals snapped two long losing streaks with Monday’s win over Chicago. The Royals had lost their previous 9 games and their previous 12 AL Central games (dating to Sept 2016). The team’s 0-8 start in divisional play this year was its worst all-time, no matter whether the club was in the AL West or AL Central.

*One thing the Royals haven’t lacked for in 2017 is home runs – but they’re hitting them with the bases empty (20 of 26).

*Avisail Garcia had a pretty solid month in his own right, banging out 32 hits for a .368 average with 20 RBI. It’s only the fourth time since RBI became an official statistic in 1920 that a South Sider has driven in at least 20 runs in April with an average of .365 or better.