Wade Megan discusses the Wolves’ upcoming playoff series on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At the moment the AHL's leading goal scorer from this season is watching the postseason from the stands.

But Wade Megan doesn't hope to be there for long - especially with a rival waiting for the Chicago Wolves in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The center talked about that and more on the eve of the team's opener against Grand Rapids on Wednesday night at Allstate Arena on Tuesday's Sports Feed. He also discussed his season with the team, his fishing hobby along with his playoff beard on the program with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Wade's segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.