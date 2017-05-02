Suburban father killed after sale on popular app goes horribly wrong; 3 teens charged

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. – Three teens have been charged after a suburban father was killed during the sale of his iPhone.

43-year-old Trinidad Bueno-Sanchez of North Chicago was a married man with a 6-year-old child. Police say he did everything right when trying to sell his cell phone.

The incident occurred in a Meijer parking lot in Round Lake Beach on Monday, April 24th.

The victim, 43-year-old Trinidad Bueno-Sanchez of North Chicago, used the app Offer Up to try to sell his iPhone 6.

He found a buyer and agreed on the price of $450. He said he would meet them in the parking lot just before 8:00 p.m.

Five teens met him in the lot. Police said Bueno-Sanchez was leaning inside the suspects’ vehicle during the exchange.

“They asked to see the phone so he handed them the phone,” Deputy Chief Scott said. “Then they handed him an envelope that was supposed to be the money for the phone. But turned out there was just a few dollars in there.”

At that point, police say the teens knew the victim was on to them and sped off. Bueno-Sanchez was dragged before falling and hitting his head on the pavement.

Bueno-Sanchez was taken to a hospital in Libertyville where he was put on life support and died three days later.

After an autopsy, the Lake County Coroner ruled his death a homicide caused by head trauma.

18-year-old Courtney Sherman of Fox Lake is one of three teens charged with reckless homicide and robbery.

She is being held on $500,000 bail. She was a passenger in the car. A 16- and 17-year-old are also charged and being held at a juvenile detention center in Vernon Hills.

“Young people don’t think of the ramifications of their actions,” Deputy Chief Mike Scott of Round Lake Beach Police said. “They think of what they’re planning on doing and they don’t think of the things that can go wrong … with this, everything that could have went wrong did and it can’t get more serious than it is right now.”