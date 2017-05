Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Here we go again....

First, there was the unicorn frappuccino. Then, there was a dragon frappucino.

Now, you have a mermaid frappuccino.

Starbucks' Mermaid Frappuccino Is Here if You're Having Unicorn Frapp Withdrawal https://t.co/GWGDUVycTj pic.twitter.com/vFUKVblHfv — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) May 1, 2017

This one's got vanilla bean base, frozen blueberries, and green coconut sauce swirled in a cup.

The most important thing according to fans is that it looks great on social media. It's a secret menu item, so hardly any details are available online.