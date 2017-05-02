Sports Feed breaks down the 2017 Draft for the Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been nearly a week since the Bears stunned the football world with their actions in the first round of the NFL Draft, and the talk still hasn't calmed down.

The trade up to pick Mitchell Trubisky is the talk among many in the local and national media, with Ryan Pace making the rounds to explain himself a bit early this week.

As you might imagine, the talk hasn't slowed down here on Sports Feed about the Bears' surprising draft. It concerns not only the guy they picked at the top but the other four players they picked up as well.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman took more time to breakdown the picks on Tuesday's Sports Feed which you can watch in the video above.