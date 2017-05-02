× Singer Luis Miguel out on bond after surrendering to authorities in L.A.

LOS ANGELES — Officials say Mexican singer Luis Miguel has been released from custody after he surrendered to U.S. marshals in a case involving a dispute with his former manager.

Deputy US Marshal Matthew Cordova says the singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, was released on bond after appearing before a federal judge in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Miguel had surrendered to authorities earlier Tuesday after being held in contempt for failing to appear at court hearings.

He was ordered to pay his former manager, William Brockhaus, more than $1 million in July 2016 by a federal judge in New York. Brockhaus’ attorneys sought to enforce the judgment in Los Angeles, where Miguel owns a home.

The amount of his bond wasn’t immediately known. Miguel’s record label declined comment on his arrest.