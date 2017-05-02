Popular toy, fidget spinners, now banned in some classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. -- "Fidgets" are the latest craze in classrooms across the country, but the spinning toys are now being banned in some schools.

The toys blew up in popularity in the past few weeks but teachers are no longer allowing them in classrooms because they find them to be too disruptive.

The toys are handheld gadgets with buttons and ball-bearings that allow them to spin in various ways. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors and designs.

They're marketed as an aid for people with anxiety, autism or ADHD, to help with concentration and learning.

Advocates claim these toys can be very effective but schools like Washington Elementary in Evanston are standing by the ban because of the disruption they also bring to the classroom.