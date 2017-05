CHICAGO –Two Chicago police officers were wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting happened near 43rd and Ashland. In the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the police department say both officers were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Two CPD officers shot during encounter. Transported to Stroger in serious condition. Superintendent responding to hospital. Updates to follo — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 3, 2017

