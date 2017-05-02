× Once again, David Ross’ dancing provides Cubs’ rain delay entertainment

CHICAGO – Mother Nature can often play a game of “Give-and-Take” with sports fans.

Twice this year at Wrigley Field, she’s managed to do both.

For the second time this season, a rain delay before a Cubs game prevented fans from seeing the contest on time yet gave them a chance to root on a former player in a much different competition.

A nearly hour-and-a-half rain delay before the Cubs’ match-up with the Phillies allowed the fans to watch former catcher David Ross compete on “Dancing With The Stars” with professional Lindsay Arnold.

The Cubs posted this picture on Twitter of the Salsa routine being performed by Arnold and Ross on the left field Jumbotron. Like they did during a rain delay on the team’s home opener on April 10th, the fans gave the duo a major applause during the routine.

Like the last time, Arnold and Ross advanced to the next round of “Dancing With The Stars” and are one of five couples still remaining after seven shows. Naturally, Ross reached out to the Cubs in thanks for their help, since the audience vote counts towards their overall score.