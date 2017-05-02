Lunchbreak: Southern burgers, prepared by Michael Jordan’s Steak House chef Craig Couper

Chef Craig Couper

Michael Jordan’s Steak House

505 N. Michigan Avenue

Chicago

(312) 321-8823

www.mjschicago.com

Southern Burger

Ingredients

4 8 oz burger patties

4 buttery buns

1 cup sweet pickle chips

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup southern style cornmeal fish fry mix

1 cup pimento cheese

1 cup chow chow

Directions:

Put pickles in buttermilk and mix, drain pickles and toss in fish fry. Fry pickles in deep fryer or sauté pan until golden brown. Season burger patties with salt and pepper to taste. Cook burgers on grill to desired temperature and toast buns on grill. Add desired amount of pimento cheese, pickles, and chow chow to burger and top with buns.

Pimento Cheese

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded Widmer cheddar

8 oz cream cheese

½ cup mayonnaise

3 cloves of blanched garlic (smashed and spread)

2 oz shallots, diced

1 tsp ground cayenne pepper

1 lbs smoked red bell peppers, diced

Directions:

Mix cream cheese and mayonnaise together until smooth. Add cayenne and salt to blend. Add shallots, garlic, peppers, and cheese. Mix all until combined.

Chow Chow

Ingredients:

1 cup green peppers, diced to 1/4 inch

1 cup red peppers, diced to 1/4 inch

1 cup green tomatoes, diced to 1/4 inch

1 cup sweet onion, diced to 1/4 inch

2 cups julienned cabbage

2 Tbs Kosher salt

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup cider vinegar

2 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp dry mustard

1 tsp red pepper flakes

2 tsp celery salt

1 Tbs minced ginger

1/2 tsp turmeric

Directions:

Toss all vegetable and salt in bowl and refrigerate overnight. Drain and place remaining ingredients in a pot. Simmer on low heat until relish has a sauce-like mixture. Place in air tight containers, refrigerate for up to two weeks