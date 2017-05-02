Larry’s World Appearance from Brad the Robot! LOL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brad the Robot is one of the robotic cameras that "works" at WGN Morning News. We're not too sure what he does here. The rumor is that he might have some incriminating photos of Larry Wert which has given him job security. Wait. I might be confusing him with Wink Winkle.

Anywho, Brad came to us from NBC5. We're still not sure what happened for sure, but we think he was let go for chasing Ginger Zee around the weather center.

In his spare time (which is pretty much all day and all night), he likes to tell jokes. Especially bad ones.