Joel Murray and Greg Proops from Who’s Live Anyway Play an Improv Game!

Who's Live Anyway?

Tonight & Tomorrow

City Winery

1200 W. Randolph St.

citywinery.com

Tuesday-Wednesday, May 2-3

8:00 p.m. both nights

Featuring cast members from the critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” the improv tour “Whose Live Anyway?” includes Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Second City Alum Joel Murray. This completely improvised 90-minute show of games, scenes and songs promises to tickle not only the funny bone, but every bone in the body. Audience participation is key to the show and audience members are asked to bring suggestions; and they might be invited to join the cast onstage!

“Whose Live Anyway?” showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones. All ages welcomed!