Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- How does a $1 sandwich at Jimmy John's sound to you? Tuesday is Jimmy John's second 'Customer Appreciation Day'.

Coming to a participating Jimmy John’s near you May 2nd, 2017 from 4pm-8pm pic.twitter.com/H5458gdvYb — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) May 1, 2017

When you find out it’s $1 Sub Day at participating Jimmy John’s locations on May 2nd from 4pm-8pm pic.twitter.com/s15Xu7JDKq — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 28, 2017

The offer is only good at participating locations. The deal runs from 4 in the afternoon until 8 in the evening.

It's only for in-store purchases.