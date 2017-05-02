Heavy rains prolong flooding south; cool easterly flow follows
-
Storm reports from this afternoon’s storms
-
Cool, damp pattern to persist into the weekend
-
High probability of thunderstorms across the Chicago area overnight
-
City to dry out after weekend downpours
-
2 dead as storm rips through Southern California
-
-
Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until midnight for portions of Boone, Ogle, and Winnebago Counties in north-central Illinois
-
Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 6AM CDT Sunday morning for all or portions of Ogle, Lee, Winnebago, DeKalb, McHenry and Boone Counties
-
More rain in store after 5 killed in California storms
-
Heavy rains could produce localized flash flooding in the Chicago area
-
What is the date of Chicago’s latest spring measurable snowfall?
-
-
Widespread flooding closes several roads after weekend rains
-
Potential For Significant Rainfall/More Flooding This Week Ahead Across The Chicago Area
-
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”