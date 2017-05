Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Flooding concerns continue as the Chicago area receives more rain.

The Dupage River is above flood stage by four feet.

And in downtown Naperville, there is flooding at the Riverwalk.

Water is close to the bridges and well over the lower level sidewalk, even up on the stairs on both sides.

Fortunately, the river has crested and is on it’s way down.