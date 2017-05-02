Fistfight erupts between passengers on flight to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELS — When an Arizona photographer on board an All Nippon Airways flight from Narita, Japan to Los Angeles saw two men get into a serious brawl about 10 minutes before takeoff, he made sure to catch it on video.

It happened at about 5 p.m. Monday, which would have been 1 a.m. Monday Arizona time.

Corey Hour tweeted about the incident that took place a few rows ahead of him, saying that he got in between a man in a red shirt, believed to be the one who started the fight, and flight attendants.

According to Hour, the man in the red shirt pointed at another man and said, “Where are you from?” and “I’ll kill you.”

The man then assaulted his seatmate. Another man a row behind him got involved. Fists started flying and Hour started recording.

You can hear people yelling and a baby wail as the men pound on each other.

“The video ended when I stepped in & confronted the man in the red shirt. I told him to leave and squared up with him, he backed down n left,” he tweeted.

“We had to stop it,” Hour told KCBS. “We had to stop it because I was seeing people, I was seeing people attacked. I was seeing people in danger. … You can’t just be an innocent bystander because you’re going to get wrapped in either way.

“I felt like when this situation happened, I had to take a stand,” he continued. “There was literally no kind of way for us to get past the situation; we had to take it in our own hands.”

It’s not clear what sparked the fight, but Hour said the man yelled “You think I’m crazy? What about the government!”

ANA Airlines told KCBS that the man assaulted a gate agent as he got off the plane. He was arrested, but his name has not been released.

The flight finally left Japan, light one passenger, about 90 minutes after the incident.

Hour’s Twitter bio describes him as an Arizona-based director, photographer and videographer, as well as a world traveler.