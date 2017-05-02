× DOJ report: CPD officers commit suicide 60 percent more than other departments

CHICAGO — Chicago aldermen say the Chicago Police Department isn’t doing enough to help officers who are traumatized by what they see in their line of work.

The Justice Department says Chicago police officers commit suicide at a rate 60 percent higher than in other police departments.

Police officials say they’re considering a new requirement that an officer spend time with a counselor anytime he or she is involved in a shooting or other traumatic event.