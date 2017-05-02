Cubs catcher Miguel Montero is now a U.S. citizens

CHICAGO — Cubs catcher Miguel Montero is now an American citizen.

Montero and his wife Vanessa were sworn in as citizens Monday. He posted a photo of the occasion on Instagram saying, “@VanessaMonterom and I just became American Citizens. It is a privilege and a great HONOR to be Citizens of this amazing Country. We are thankful for the opportunity. God Bless America. Our heart is still in Venezuela, our country, the land where we were born.”

Montero is from Venezuela and has been living in the United States for six years. He says he’s been practicing for the citizenship test for about a month.

He says his teammates helped him study, but he doubts half of them would be able to pass the test themselves.