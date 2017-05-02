Cooler air remains for rest of the week
-
Limited risk of severe thunderstorms mainly tonight in the Chicago area
-
Mid-week storms bring in cooler weather
-
Cooler weekend to be followed by warmer week
-
Wet weekend to be followed by cooler week
-
Cooler and wet week ahead
-
-
Cold air returns later this week
-
Storms usher in cooler weather
-
Cooler and cloudy for a stretch
-
Cooler stretch of days begins
-
Showers, thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area Saturday into Sunday
-
-
Mild, windy weather to last most of the week
-
Very mild weather on the way this week
-
Cold air dominates the weekend