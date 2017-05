× Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

Many Chicago-area rivers are slowly falling, while others still are approaching crest. Minor flooding is occurring on segments of the Illinois, Fox, Kankakee, Iroquois, DuPage, the East and West branches of the DuPage, and the Des Plaines Rivers and Sugar Creek. Moderate Flooding is forecast for portions of the Illinois River at Ottawa and LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties and the Kankakee River at Shelby, Indiana affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana. Flood Advisories are in effect for segments of the Des Plaines, Kishwaukee, Iroquois and Rock Rivers that are flowing close to bankfull, but not expected to flood. Additional rains Thursday could impact rivers, especially those south of Interstate-80 where an inch or more may fall.