Baez, Schwarber power the Cubs past Phillies 8-3

CHICAGO — Javier Baez came within a double of the cycle with four hits and three RBIs, Kyle Schwarber broke out of a slump with a three-run homer and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Baez hit his second homer in as many days and tied his career high with hits, and Kris Bryant homered and tripled for the Cubs, who won for the second time in six games.

Cubs starter Jon Lester (1-1) pitched long enough to earn his first victory of the season. He struck out five and worked around five walks and four hits. He allowed three runs, two earned, in five innings.

Lester improved to 11-2 at Wrigley Field since the start of the 2016 season. He also improved to 7-0 against the Phillies in nine starts.

Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson (4-1) allowed six runs and eight hits in four innings.