Around Town visits the Outdoor Sample Sale

The Merchandise Mart
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza
Thursday, May 4 – Saturday, May 6
About the Outdoor Sample Sale
- The Design Center at theMART is holding its annual Outdoor Furniture Sample Sale on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5 from 9 am – 5 pm and again on Saturday, May 6. From 10 am – 3 pm.
- During this popular event, everyone is invited to take advantage of deeply discounted collections just in time for the spring and summer seasons.
- Shoppers can expect to find discounts of up to 75 percent on over 1,600 items, including seating, dining sets, barstools, loungers and coffee tables, as well as accessories, lighting and rugs to create the ultimate outdoor living space (pan to one of the featured furnishings).
- A moving company will be on site to assist with deliveries if needed.
- Shoppers looking for expert guidance can book an appointment with an interior designer through the Designer-on-Call program, which also offers access to custom ordering options throughout the Sample Sale.