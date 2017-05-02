Armed carjacking, robbery blocks from Wrigley Field, police search for suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police are looking for two carjackers who struck blocks away from Wrigley Field.

A 56-year-old man was sitting in his car during the Cubs game when a pair of young men forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint on the 800 block of West Newport last night.

One person drove off in the car and the other went through the victim's pockets.

Police found the vehicle after it crashed into a parked car on the 500 block of West Briar.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested.

Police are searching for two other suspects in connection with carjacking, robbery.