Another round of heavy rain could enhance/prolong flooding south

Just as our rivers begin to level-off/fall, another heavy rain-producing low pressure system looks like it will move out of the Texas Panhandle and track northeast up the Ohio River Valley. While the area north and west of Chicago could be spared, it looks like heavy rains in excess of an inch could fall south of Interstate-80 Thursday. While we will see some rises/extended flooding here on rivers just to the south of Chicago, hardest-hit will be Missouri into southern and central portions of Illinois and Indiana, where several inches of rain will cause new rises on swollen rivers and streams already in flood.

Friday as the deepening low pressure moves off to the northeast, strong north to northeasterly winds gusting to 40 miles per hour, running the length of Lake Michigan could drive lakeshore flooding along the Illinois and Indiana shoreline. Winds will begin to subside Saturday.

Due to the predominately on-shore easterly component to our winds, these next few days will be quite cool – high temperatures running some 10 to 15-degrees below normal into the coming weekend.